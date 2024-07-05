HR

Horváth Romania appoints Maria Boldor as new managing director

05 July 2024

Maria Boldor, elected partner in the international management consultancy group Horváth in the spring of this year, also became managing director of the Bucharest team, after 17 years in the company. She is the first partner representing Romania at the group level among the approximately 70 partners of Horváth.

Maria Boldor's predecessor at the head of Horváth Romania, Kurt Weber, decided to pursue other professional opportunities outside the Horváth team, the company said.

"I feel honored to take over the leadership of a team of more than 70 employees, many of whom have risen from junior positions and with whom I have achieved many professional satisfactions," said Maria Boldor, partner and managing director, Horváth Romania.

Throughout her career within Horváth Romania, Boldor has acquired a wealth of expertise in strategic organizational and operational business transformation projects, many of which are regional and international, as well as digital transformation projects. She has experience in change management, an essential component of any company transformation project, and has coordinated multiple consulting projects in Germany, Austria, Serbia, and Croatia.

The change at the top of Horváth Romania comes after the best year in the history of the Bucharest subsidiary, which recorded revenues of approximately EUR 8 million in 2023, up 21% compared to 2022. The Horváth Group also had a record growth in the fiscal year 2023-2024, reaching sales of EUR 306 million, up 13% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Horváth's global business spans over four decades and operates in Europe, the US, the Middle East, and other markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

