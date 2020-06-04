Newsroom
Coronavirus: Custodian of the Crown of Romania urges citizens to continue to stay home
06 April 2020
In a video message published on the YouTube page of the Romanian Royal Family, Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, urges the Romanians to continue to stay home, and to understand the gravity of the situation caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the same message, Her Majesty Margareta also thanks health workers and volunteers involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Condolences to those in mourning after the loss of their loved ones, touched by the coronavirus. I wish bereaved families the power to overcome these difficult times. My thoughts go to the people of Arad, Ţăndărei, Botoşani and Deva, as well as other places where there are reasons of concern or dissatisfaction, Suceava needs help, hospitals require equipment and medicines. People are scared and do not know what tomorrow will bring,” Margareta of Romania said in her message, local Digi24.ro reported.

“It’s imperative to continue to stay home and understand the seriousness of the situation. I know it is very difficult. Also, you should not overbuy, this creates blockages and does not help anyone.”

In the same video message, the Custodian of the Crown of Romania also said: “I thank all the doctors, medical staff and thousands of volunteers who are on the front line to fight this new enemy of humanity.”

She also listed some of the artistic, social and civic initiatives aimed at helping “the many who are isolated at home,” such as theater and opera houses that stream concerts and performances online, as well as associations or individuals offering help in this period.

“The civil society and the Romanians show generosity and a spirit of responsibility. There are many associations and individuals who provide moral, psychological support, and services to many who are isolated at home. A lot of associations across the country deliver groceries at home,” Her Majesty Margareta said.

She also announced that the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation has initiated a special fund for the elderly. Those who want to donate can send a SMS with the text “singur” at 8844.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Familia Regala a Romaniei)

Normal
1
 

