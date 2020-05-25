Manors in southern Romania, up for sale for less than EUR 100,000 each

Roşca Manor and Alexandru Poenaru Manor, located in Dolj county, in southern Romania, are up for sale for less than EUR 100,000 each, Artmark Historical Estate announced.

Roşca Manor (opening photo), located in the village of Moțătei-Gară, on the road from Craiova to Calafat, about 20km before reaching the Danube, is on sale for EUR 90,000. The manor was built in the Neo-Romanian style, between 1907 and 1911. The building requires significant repair works.

The main facade is marked by the massive tower and the pattern of the replicated trilobate arches at the main entrance and at the balcony of the tower with decorative pillars separating them. The mansion is surrounded by a property of almost 14,000 sqm, which was formerly arranged as a park with alleys, trees, and ornamental plants.

.

Alexandru Poenaru Manor, located in Valea lui Pătru village, is on sale for EUR 80,000. Built in an eclectic style, with predominantly neoclassical influences, the building features architectural elements such as the hexagonal tower on the back, the columns marking the main entrance with the two side rows of stairs, wooden interior stairs, and decorated pillars. The courtyard has almost 4,000 sqm, and was previously arranged as a park.

(Photos: Artmark Historical Estate)

[email protected]