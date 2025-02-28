Manfred Weber: The European People’s Party stands by its partners in Romania

The leader of the center-right European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, has expressed confidence in Romania's democracy and institutions amid recent developments connected to far-right politician Călin Georgescu.

"The EPP stands by its partners in Romania to ensure free and fair elections, the foundation of any strong democracy," Weber stated.

"I have been following developments in Romania and I want to send a clear message of confidence in democracy and its institutions. Legality and respect for the rule of law are essential and I am convinced that they will prevail. Romania is a trusted partner of the European Union, where fundamental rights, national and international law are respected," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday, February 27.

The statements came a day after prosecutors questioned former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and placed him under judicial supervision on several charges, including offenses against constitutional order and national security. His transfer to the prosecutor's office sparked a protest by several hundred supporters, who gathered outside the Public Ministry and chanted for hours while he was being questioned.

Far-right allies of the politician in Romania and abroad condemned the investigation, equating it to the practices of a non-democratic country. American billionaire Elon Musk, a close associate of US president Donald Trump, falsely claimed on X that Georgescu had been “arrested," when in reality he had been placed under judicial supervision.

The French, German, Dutch, and Spanish embassies also posted messages of support for Romania on social media, expressing confidence in the country’s justice system and commitment to democratic values.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cornel Putan)