Justice

Western embassies in Bucharest express support for Romania's judiciary

27 February 2025

Several Western embassies in Bucharest expressed support for Romania on Thursday, February 27, emphasizing its commitment to the rule of law, democratic values, and judicial independence, Biziday.ro reported.

Representatives of France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain posted messages on social media reaffirming their confidence in Romania's institutions amid recent criticism from figures associated with the Trump administration, including JD Vance and Elon Musk, following the cancellation of the presidential elections and the indictment of Călin Georgescu for inciting actions against the constitutional order.

"France reaffirms its solidarity with Romania, a state governed by the rule of law that upholds the separation of powers and judicial independence. These principles are fundamental to our democracies," reads a post of the French embassy on X.

Meanwhile, Germany's ambassador Peer Gebauer stated, "Romania is a trustworthy & reliable partner of Germany in EU and NATO. Both our countries share democratic values & firmly belief in rule of law. And we both respect our independent judiciary."

Another message of support came from the Dutch embassy, which posted on social media: "The Netherlands acknowledges the hard work that Romania did in consolidating its judiciary. As EU and NATO partners we share common values. We trust our democracies and the functioning of our state institutions."

Spain also joined in, declaring that, "As strategic partners, Romania and Spain firmly support respect for judicial independence. The separation of powers in Romania is a cornerstone of the rule of law, ensuring the integrity of democratic processes."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

