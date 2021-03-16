Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 14:18
Social

Romanian entrepreneur announces 'burial' of one-meter highway built to protest poor infrastructure

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi announced he "buried" the one-meter highway he built in 2019 to protest the lack of modern road infrastructure in the region of Moldova, saying he cannot think of any more ways to pressure the authorities to do their duty.

"Today, March 15, 2021, I 'buried' the highway since I cannot find any more solutions or resuscitation means. I cannot come up with any more ideas to put pressure on the elected to do their duty," he explained in a Facebook post.

The highway segment was covered up, but a museum dedicated to the project remains open on site to anyone interested.

In the two years since the start of the protest, the region still doesn't have any highways, Mandachi explained. "As it happened in the past 31 years, it still takes seven hours to get from Suceava to Bucharest. Just as from Suceava to Cluj, the capital of Transylvania, the road is difficult, not one millimeter of highway. Absolutely nothing changed. It is terrible to drive, and the dangers are the same, maybe even greater (we have more cars)," he said. 

 

1. Astăzi, 15 martie 2021, ora 15.00 se împlinesc pe muchie, doi ani de la PROTESTUL ”România vrea autostrăzi! Șîeu”,...

Posted by Ștefan Mandachi on Monday, March 15, 2021

The entrepreneur also said that Romanians do not know how to protest and argued that strong protests would have pressured the authorities into acting. "If Romanians wanted highways, they would have had them! They would have fought for them. […] What is the point of the trouble with highways if we don't want them that badly? My conclusion: we are too rooted in our comfort zone to use the constitutional right to protest. We do not know how to use our rights. We don't know how to protest! And we don't want to learn either…"

Mandachi, who is the owner of the biggest Romanian fast-food chain – Spartan, inaugurated the highway on March 15, 2019. He also made a documentary about the country's road infrastructure. Titled 30 Years and 15 Minutes - 30/15, it is available for viewing here.

Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region

(Photo: Ștefan Mandachi Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 14:18
Social

Romanian entrepreneur announces 'burial' of one-meter highway built to protest poor infrastructure

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi announced he "buried" the one-meter highway he built in 2019 to protest the lack of modern road infrastructure in the region of Moldova, saying he cannot think of any more ways to pressure the authorities to do their duty.

"Today, March 15, 2021, I 'buried' the highway since I cannot find any more solutions or resuscitation means. I cannot come up with any more ideas to put pressure on the elected to do their duty," he explained in a Facebook post.

The highway segment was covered up, but a museum dedicated to the project remains open on site to anyone interested.

In the two years since the start of the protest, the region still doesn't have any highways, Mandachi explained. "As it happened in the past 31 years, it still takes seven hours to get from Suceava to Bucharest. Just as from Suceava to Cluj, the capital of Transylvania, the road is difficult, not one millimeter of highway. Absolutely nothing changed. It is terrible to drive, and the dangers are the same, maybe even greater (we have more cars)," he said. 

 

1. Astăzi, 15 martie 2021, ora 15.00 se împlinesc pe muchie, doi ani de la PROTESTUL ”România vrea autostrăzi! Șîeu”,...

Posted by Ștefan Mandachi on Monday, March 15, 2021

The entrepreneur also said that Romanians do not know how to protest and argued that strong protests would have pressured the authorities into acting. "If Romanians wanted highways, they would have had them! They would have fought for them. […] What is the point of the trouble with highways if we don't want them that badly? My conclusion: we are too rooted in our comfort zone to use the constitutional right to protest. We do not know how to use our rights. We don't know how to protest! And we don't want to learn either…"

Mandachi, who is the owner of the biggest Romanian fast-food chain – Spartan, inaugurated the highway on March 15, 2019. He also made a documentary about the country's road infrastructure. Titled 30 Years and 15 Minutes - 30/15, it is available for viewing here.

Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region

(Photo: Ștefan Mandachi Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas