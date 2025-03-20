Mall Moldova, a project developed by Prime Kapital Development in partnership with MAS, will have its grand opening in less than a month, aiming to become the leading shopping destination in the Moldova region, in eastern Romania.

The construction of the mall is in its final stages, with the official opening scheduled for April 17, 2025.

Developers say Mall Moldova is the largest shopping destination in Moldova and outside Bucharest, featuring over 110,000 sqm of retail space in this phase of the project, offering more than 250 national and international brands, with 50 concepts debuting in Iași.

Located in a rapidly developing area and strategically positioned along the European road E58, Mall Moldova offers easy access for visitors and over 3,500 parking spaces. The project employed 3,000 construction workers, engineers, architects, and designers, along with hundreds of pieces of equipment and machinery.

"Entertainment is a key component of the project, featuring a new cinema and a huge play area. The food & leisure zones will offer a variety of operators, many of them new, while those who prioritize an active lifestyle will have access to a fitness center, which includes, among many other facilities, a semi-Olympic swimming pool," stated Mihaela Adam, Asset Manager, Mall Moldova Iași.

Brands like Half Price, Rituals, e-Pantofi, Lego, Under Armour, Dockyard will be present in the new mall. It also features brands such as Mobexpert, Fressnapf, Decathlon, Smyk, Skechers, JD Sports, Book City, Rovere, Kamalion, Hermosa, Meli Melo Deco, Ac&Co, and Reserved.

The food court has over 30 concepts and 2,500 dining seats. International brands making their debut in Iași and Moldova include Wendy’s, Popeye’s, Dodo Pizza, and Hesburger, alongside new concepts like Sushi Terra and Toto 9 Gastrobar.

For coffee and dessert lovers, Mall Moldova introduces new offerings and established brands such as Manufaktura, Gelateria La Romana, Zay Coffee & more, and Starbucks.

Beyond its fashion district, Mall Moldova has a large section dedicated to recreation, featuring a Cinema City equipped with 4DX technology. Next to the cinema is the World Class fitness center, equipped with a semi-Olympic swimming pool and outdoor terrace. The play area, Hype By Kiddo, covers 2,800 sqm.

(Photo source: press release)