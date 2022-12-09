Readers nominate Moldova’s president Maia Sandu to FT’s Women of 2022 list

Moldova’s president Maia Sandu has been nominated by the Financial Times readers for the publication’s Women of 2022 list.

Every year, FT Weekend Magazine runs a special issue dedicated to women from around the world who have left their mark in their fields and sparked positive change. The list, which this year features 25 women disrupters ranging from sportswomen and novelists to entrepreneurs and politicians, is completed with a selection of suggestions from readers.

Sandu features among the names suggested by readers alongside British author and campaigner Caroline Emma Criado Perez; Canada’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland; writer and lawyer Farah Ahamed; UK hormone specialist Dr Annice Mukherjee; British actress Nazanin Boniadi; Indian journalist Rana Ayyub; Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore; Dutch road racing cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten; and American photojournalist Lynsey Addario.

Sandu studied at Harvard University and worked as an economist at the World Bank before entering politics. She was the prime minister of Moldova from June to November of 2019 and a minister of education from 2012 to 2015.

As president of Moldova, she is currently facing “enormous challenges,” the list entry shows, among them an influx of refugees and a major energy crisis, “which plunges the country in the dark every time Russia bombs Ukraine.”

The list is available here.

(Photo: Maia Sandu Facebook Page)

