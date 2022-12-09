People

Readers nominate Moldova’s president Maia Sandu to FT’s Women of 2022 list

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova’s president Maia Sandu has been nominated by the Financial Times readers for the publication’s Women of 2022 list.

Every year, FT Weekend Magazine runs a special issue dedicated to women from around the world who have left their mark in their fields and sparked positive change. The list, which this year features 25 women disrupters ranging from sportswomen and novelists to entrepreneurs and politicians, is completed with a selection of suggestions from readers.

Sandu features among the names suggested by readers alongside British author and campaigner Caroline Emma Criado Perez; Canada’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland; writer and lawyer Farah Ahamed; UK hormone specialist Dr Annice Mukherjee; British actress Nazanin Boniadi; Indian journalist Rana Ayyub; Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore; Dutch road racing cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten; and American photojournalist Lynsey Addario.

Sandu studied at Harvard University and worked as an economist at the World Bank before entering politics. She was the prime minister of Moldova from June to November of 2019 and a minister of education from 2012 to 2015.

As president of Moldova, she is currently facing “enormous challenges,” the list entry shows, among them an influx of refugees and a major energy crisis, “which plunges the country in the dark every time Russia bombs Ukraine.”

The list is available here.

(Photo: Maia Sandu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
People

Readers nominate Moldova’s president Maia Sandu to FT’s Women of 2022 list

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova’s president Maia Sandu has been nominated by the Financial Times readers for the publication’s Women of 2022 list.

Every year, FT Weekend Magazine runs a special issue dedicated to women from around the world who have left their mark in their fields and sparked positive change. The list, which this year features 25 women disrupters ranging from sportswomen and novelists to entrepreneurs and politicians, is completed with a selection of suggestions from readers.

Sandu features among the names suggested by readers alongside British author and campaigner Caroline Emma Criado Perez; Canada’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland; writer and lawyer Farah Ahamed; UK hormone specialist Dr Annice Mukherjee; British actress Nazanin Boniadi; Indian journalist Rana Ayyub; Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore; Dutch road racing cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten; and American photojournalist Lynsey Addario.

Sandu studied at Harvard University and worked as an economist at the World Bank before entering politics. She was the prime minister of Moldova from June to November of 2019 and a minister of education from 2012 to 2015.

As president of Moldova, she is currently facing “enormous challenges,” the list entry shows, among them an influx of refugees and a major energy crisis, “which plunges the country in the dark every time Russia bombs Ukraine.”

The list is available here.

(Photo: Maia Sandu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region