Politics

Romanians have highest confidence in Moldova's president Maia Sandu among all foreign leaders

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, ranks among the foreign politicians whom Romanians say they trust the most, according to a recent survey.

The number of Romanians who say they do not trust various foreign leaders is higher than those who say they do, according to a survey carried out by Avangarde and cited by G4Media. Maia Sandu enjoys the trust of 38% of those surveyed, while 40% say they have no confidence in any leader. Sandu is followed by French president Emmanuel Macron (29%), and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (25%).

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, and Russian president Vladimir Putin are at the bottom of the list.

The survey also touched on pressing issues, such as the war in Ukraine. Almost half of the Romanians surveyed believe that Ukraine should begin negotiation proceedings with Russia, while 28% say that it should fight till the end. One in three respondents believe that victory for Ukraine would mean the recovery of all territories it lost to Russia, including Crimea.

Romanians are strongly opposed to their country giving weapons to Ukraine, with 71% being against it. Instead, they believe that Romania should give humanitarian aid (64%) and take in refugees (52%).

Moldova, Spain, Italy, and the US are viewed by those surveyed as states friendly to Romania. More than one in two Romanians view Russia as an “enemy state.” China, by comparison, is viewed as a competitor to Romania rather than an enemy. Hungary, Netherlands, Serbia, and to a lesser degree Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Poland are also predominantly viewed as competitors.

Roughly 40% of Romanians say that they cannot give an answer to the question of Ukraine’s membership in the EU or NATO.

The survey was conducted by Avangarde between October 24 and 31 by telephone.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanians have highest confidence in Moldova's president Maia Sandu among all foreign leaders

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, ranks among the foreign politicians whom Romanians say they trust the most, according to a recent survey.

The number of Romanians who say they do not trust various foreign leaders is higher than those who say they do, according to a survey carried out by Avangarde and cited by G4Media. Maia Sandu enjoys the trust of 38% of those surveyed, while 40% say they have no confidence in any leader. Sandu is followed by French president Emmanuel Macron (29%), and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (25%).

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, and Russian president Vladimir Putin are at the bottom of the list.

The survey also touched on pressing issues, such as the war in Ukraine. Almost half of the Romanians surveyed believe that Ukraine should begin negotiation proceedings with Russia, while 28% say that it should fight till the end. One in three respondents believe that victory for Ukraine would mean the recovery of all territories it lost to Russia, including Crimea.

Romanians are strongly opposed to their country giving weapons to Ukraine, with 71% being against it. Instead, they believe that Romania should give humanitarian aid (64%) and take in refugees (52%).

Moldova, Spain, Italy, and the US are viewed by those surveyed as states friendly to Romania. More than one in two Romanians view Russia as an “enemy state.” China, by comparison, is viewed as a competitor to Romania rather than an enemy. Hungary, Netherlands, Serbia, and to a lesser degree Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Poland are also predominantly viewed as competitors.

Roughly 40% of Romanians say that they cannot give an answer to the question of Ukraine’s membership in the EU or NATO.

The survey was conducted by Avangarde between October 24 and 31 by telephone.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania