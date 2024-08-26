Two lynx kittens and their mother filmed in Romanian forest

Video

A wildlife monitoring camera recently captured rare images of a female lynx and her two kittens in a forest in Poiana Teiului Forest District in Romania's Neamț county. Forest management company Romsilva shared the video on social media.

"The female lynx usually has two kittens, much less often even three, which remain in the mother's care until maturity, at two years old," Romsilva said.

The Eurasian lynx is the largest cat found in Europe, and the forests of Romania are home to one of the biggest lynx populations on the continent. This beautiful wild cat, which some call "the invisible hunter," moves silently and has fine hearing and smell, in addition to excellent vision, including at night, when it often goes hunting.

The lynx are very discreet animals, rarely seen by people.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video on Facebook)