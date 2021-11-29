Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:38
Business

Lukoil Europe and its Romanian refinery will be re-judged for frauds

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The lawsuit against the management of the Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploieşti, central Romania, but also against the company that manages the refinery and the parent company, Lukoil Europe Holdings (Netherlands), will start from square one after the Ploieşti Court of Appeal scrapped on November 25 the sentences given by lower courts. The ruling is final, News.ro reported.

The defendants were previously acquitted twice in lawsuits on the merits, after being sued for crimes under the law companies, the bad faith use of the company's capital and money laundering.

A court in Ploiesti admitted on April 18, 2016, the start of the trial of Petrotel Lukoil Romania and members of its top management on tax evasion and money laundering charges.

Romanian prosecutors announced in August that they had completed their investigations into alleged fraud at the local Lukoil refinery and indicted the Russian-owned Petrotel refinery, its Russian director-general and five other officials. Prosecutors estimated the losses to the state at RON 7.6 bln (EUR 1.76 bln) and seized shares and bank accounts of companies belonging to the Lukoil Group worth EUR 2 bln.

Prosecutors have brought charges against Petrotel Lukoi Ploiesti and former members of its top management - Andrey Iurevici Bogdanov, Andrei Rata, Dorel Dutu, Alexey Vointsev, Olga Kuzina and Dan Danulescu. Some of the accusations concern transfer pricing practices between 2011-2014, when the refinery's managers concluded contracts for the purchase of crude oil and for the sale of petroleum products at prices that were not favourable to the company, prosecutors concluded.

Separately, there are allegations related to financial contracts with firms within the group. Prosecutors allege that contracts between Petrotel and its shareholder Lukoil Europe were drawn up in favour of the latter.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mira Agron/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:12
11 December 2020
Business
Romanian court clears Lukoil companies and managers of money laundering accusations
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:38
Business

Lukoil Europe and its Romanian refinery will be re-judged for frauds

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The lawsuit against the management of the Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploieşti, central Romania, but also against the company that manages the refinery and the parent company, Lukoil Europe Holdings (Netherlands), will start from square one after the Ploieşti Court of Appeal scrapped on November 25 the sentences given by lower courts. The ruling is final, News.ro reported.

The defendants were previously acquitted twice in lawsuits on the merits, after being sued for crimes under the law companies, the bad faith use of the company's capital and money laundering.

A court in Ploiesti admitted on April 18, 2016, the start of the trial of Petrotel Lukoil Romania and members of its top management on tax evasion and money laundering charges.

Romanian prosecutors announced in August that they had completed their investigations into alleged fraud at the local Lukoil refinery and indicted the Russian-owned Petrotel refinery, its Russian director-general and five other officials. Prosecutors estimated the losses to the state at RON 7.6 bln (EUR 1.76 bln) and seized shares and bank accounts of companies belonging to the Lukoil Group worth EUR 2 bln.

Prosecutors have brought charges against Petrotel Lukoi Ploiesti and former members of its top management - Andrey Iurevici Bogdanov, Andrei Rata, Dorel Dutu, Alexey Vointsev, Olga Kuzina and Dan Danulescu. Some of the accusations concern transfer pricing practices between 2011-2014, when the refinery's managers concluded contracts for the purchase of crude oil and for the sale of petroleum products at prices that were not favourable to the company, prosecutors concluded.

Separately, there are allegations related to financial contracts with firms within the group. Prosecutors allege that contracts between Petrotel and its shareholder Lukoil Europe were drawn up in favour of the latter.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mira Agron/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:12
11 December 2020
Business
Romanian court clears Lukoil companies and managers of money laundering accusations
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest