Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 09:18
Politics
Romania's PM-designate Orban confirms support for Govt.-funded PNDL investment scheme
28 October 2019
Romania’s National Local Development Program (PNDL) will not be discontinued, prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban assured. On the contrary, there will be a third round of financing after the second one (currently awaiting final endorsement from the Government) is completed, he added, according to local Mediafax.

“All the mayors, all the County Council presidents should know that the investment programs financed by the central government in local communities will continue and will be financed. Moreover, we wish to organise a third round of financing, PNDL3,” Orban stated.

The program, often described by opposition leaders as an instrument for distributing public money on preferential (political) criteria for projects that could have been financed from the European Union budget (but under tighter monitoring in terms of how the money is spent), was initiated by former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea. Orban, who expects to take office in November, promises that he would distribute the money under an efficient strategy and, in any case, not for projects that can be financed from the EU budget.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
