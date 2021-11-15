Romanian Liberal party close to expelling former leader Orban

Former Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban, who lost his seat at the PNL Congress in September and constantly criticised the current leadership and President Klaus Iohannis since then, could be expelled from the party after the Executive Bureau proposed this on November 12.

The PNL National Council must validate the decision.

"I am honoured to be the victim of a demolition gang because this clearly proves that I have absolutely nothing to do with all the misfortunes committed by Iohannis and the demolition gang after July 1," Ludovic Orban said, according to Hotnews.ro.

After the Executive Bureau meeting, Ludovic Orban confirmed plans to set up his own political vehicle open for all liberal politicians and voters disappointed by President Iohannis and by the new Liberal Party leadership.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)