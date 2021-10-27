Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 09:18
Politics

Former Liberal leader Orban pulls out of PNL caucus in Parliament

27 October 2021
Former Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, also a former president of the Chamber of Deputies, announced his withdrawal from the caucus of PNL deputies.

"I will continue my activity as an unaffiliated MP," Orban said, according to News.ro.

He said that what had happened in the last four months was "beyond imagination," resulting in an artificial political crisis and breaking the party into more pieces.

Speaking of pieces, Orban mentioned at a point in time that around 40 MPs (of the Parliament's 466) would be behind him.

Orban stressed that he has not yet resigned from the PNL.

The former liberal leader launched harsh attacks against the current leader Florin Citu and President Klaus Iohannis. "The senior ruling party, the coalition, were destroyed, and the Romanian citizen was left without a Government, being offered in exchange a political circus that the vast majority of the population rejects," Orban said. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

13 October 2021
Politics
Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies is resigning on October 13
13 October 2021
Politics
Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies is resigning on October 13
