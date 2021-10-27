Former Liberal leader Orban pulls out of PNL caucus in Parliament

Former Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, also a former president of the Chamber of Deputies, announced his withdrawal from the caucus of PNL deputies.

"I will continue my activity as an unaffiliated MP," Orban said, according to News.ro.

He said that what had happened in the last four months was "beyond imagination," resulting in an artificial political crisis and breaking the party into more pieces.

Speaking of pieces, Orban mentioned at a point in time that around 40 MPs (of the Parliament's 466) would be behind him.

Orban stressed that he has not yet resigned from the PNL.

The former liberal leader launched harsh attacks against the current leader Florin Citu and President Klaus Iohannis. "The senior ruling party, the coalition, were destroyed, and the Romanian citizen was left without a Government, being offered in exchange a political circus that the vast majority of the population rejects," Orban said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)