The Irish dance group Lord of the Dance will return to Romania on April 2 and 3, 2026, with the "30th Anniversary Tour."

The troupe founded by the well-known Michael Flatley will perform the two shows in Romania on April 2, at the BT Arena Polyvalent Hall in Cluj Napoca, and on April 3, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest.

Lord of the Dance was officially launched in 1996, at the Point Theatre in Dublin, quickly becoming an international phenomenon. A year later, the show was featured at the Academy Awards ceremony, and its success was cemented through sold-out tours worldwide.

In 1998, the group set a record of 21 consecutive performances at Wembley Arena in London, a box-office record that remains unbeaten. The group’s show blends the rigorous technique of Irish dance with elements of theater, music, and storytelling, creating a tale of good and evil, triumph and sacrifice.

The anniversary tour promises an unforgettable experience, with new choreography, impressive costumes, and state-of-the-art special effects, designed to captivate both loyal fans and new spectators.

"The magic of Lord of the Dance lives in the hearts of our audience, and this anniversary tour is a celebration of the incredible journey we’ve shared with fans over the years," said Michael Flatley, creator and choreographer of the show, according to organizers at iabilet.ro.

Tickets for the "30th Anniversary Tour" are available at early bird prices, ranging from RON 102 (EUR 20) to RON 434 (EUR 87), until May 31.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: iabilet.ro)