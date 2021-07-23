Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Biggest retailer in Romania changes CEO

23 July 2021
Lidl Romania, the biggest retailer on the local market by turnover in 2020, has appointed Marco Giudici as its new CEO. He will take over the new position starting with November 1, 2021, following the departure of the former CEO Frank Wagner, the company announced.

Marco Giudici joined the Lidl Group in 2013 in Italy. Between 2015 and 2018, he was National Director of Procurement and Marketing and a member of the Board of Directors of Lidl Romania.

Later on, he was responsible for the marketing division, promotional strategies and category management at the group level.

With a turnover of RON 12.86 billion (EUR 2.659 bln) in 2020, German discount retail chain Lidl took over Kaufland (EUR 2.653 bln turnover) as the biggest retailer in Romania. However, Kaufland was the more profitable of the two, with a net profit of RON 970 mln (EUR 201 mln), up 14% year-on-year. Lidl recorded a net profit of RON 756 mln (EUR 156 mln), 54% higher than in 2019.

(Photo source: Linkedin/Marco Giudici)

