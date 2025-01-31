Business

Lidl opens three new stores in Romania

31 January 2025

German retailer Lidl continues its investments in Romania by opening three new stores, in Sibiu, Suceava, and Bascov (Pitesti), on January 30, reaching a total of 368 stores in the country.

Lidl Romania is the largest local retailer by turnover, according to rankings compiled by Ziarul Financiar based on public data. 

The German group announced that it achieved a consolidated turnover of over RON 22.4 billion (EUR 4.5 billion) in Romania in 2023, 18% above the level in 2022. 

The group communicated the consolidated results for four companies - Lidl Discount, Lidl Romania SCS, Lidl Romania, and Lidl Imobiliare Romania Management SCS. Only one of them - Lidl Discount - operates the stores, and it is also the largest in terms of turnover. 

Lidl is also the sixth largest importer locally, moving up one position in the ranking compiled by the National Institute of Statistics. In this ranking, the German group is the first among retailers, having ranked between fourth and seventh in recent years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lidl)

