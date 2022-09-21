Business

Canada's Liberty Spring chooses Romania for its first plant in Europe

21 September 2022
Liberty Spring, a Canadian supplier of automotive products and services, has opened a factory in Giarmata, near Timișoara in western Romania. It is the group's first plant in Europe.

"This new factory allows us to be closer to major car manufacturers and Europe's No. 1 suppliers," said Mathieu Ouellet, President and CEO of Liberty Spring.

According to the company's latest research, today, one out of every two cars contains at least one part manufactured in one of Liberty Spring's factories located in Boucherville (Canada), Toronto (Canada), Querétaro (Mexico), Suzhou (China) and as of this month, Giarmata (Romania).

The company also has offices near Detroit (USA) and in Berlin (Germany).

Last year, Liberty Spring acquired shock absorber supplier Elka Suspension, also based in Quebec (Canada).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

