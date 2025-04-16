PE fund 7X Partners joins Romanian entrepreneur in building EUR 25 mln oncology hospital

Leventer Medical Group, a leading dermato-oncology center in Southeast Europe and a pioneer of Mohs micrographic surgery in the region, has received a strategic investment from private equity firm 7X Partners, which has acquired a 40% stake in the company. The partnership supports the development of Romania’s first private hospital dedicated to the integrated treatment of skin and soft tissue cancers - the Băneasa Tumor Center Hospital - a EUR 25 million project set to open in autumn 2025.

7X Partners was incorporated on August 2, 2024, with Romanian investor Alexandru Leonard Leca as the lead shareholder.

Leca has served as Director at Holde Agri Invest SA since 2022. Prior to this, he worked as a Director at One United Properties SA, Chief Financial Officer at A&D Pharma Holdings NV, and Chief Executive & Financial Officer at Tiriac Holdings.

Leventer Medical Group was founded by dermatologist Mihaela Leventer, with four decades of medical experience, and Claudiu Opran, a senior executive with 25 years in healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Its flagship project, located in the northern part of Bucharest, represents a EUR 25 million investment aimed at modernising Romania’s oncology infrastructure.

Leonard Leca, lead shareholder of 7X Partners, stated, “The complexity of operations, the opportunity to introduce this integrated model of medical services in Romania, and the desire to directly contribute to improving the quality of life for Romanians led us to make this major and necessary investment alongside Leventer Medical Group.”

Leca brings extensive experience from roles at A&D Pharma, Țiriac Holding, and Allianz Țiriac Insurance and is currently involved in several investment ventures, including Holde Agri Invest and Druid.

The Băneasa Tumor Center Hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technology and adhere to international clinical standards, enabling the delivery of comprehensive cancer care. The facility is backed by a financing arrangement with CEC Bank, which has recognised both the complexity and social impact of the initiative.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Romania’s private healthcare sector, offering a dedicated treatment pathway for skin and soft tissue cancers. It also positions Leventer Medical Group for potential regional expansion, further establishing its role as a center of excellence in oncological dermatology.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)