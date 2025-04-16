Gral Medical to open oncology hospital in Romania this year

The management of Gral Medical, one of the largest Romanian players in the private medical services market, has approved an investment budget of EUR 15 million for 2025, primarily intended for the opening of a greenfield oncology hospital in the northeastern part of the country, Economica.net reported.

The new oncology hospital will be the largest OncoFort hospital out of Bucharest, will have 30 beds, and will offer radiotherapy, chemotherapy, radiology and medical imaging services, consultation rooms, and a center dedicated to functional explorations.

The Gral Medical group of companies had a turnover of EUR 80 million in 2024, 30% higher than in 2023, say group officials.

Gral Medical is a major player in the oncology and laboratory analysis segments, in contract with the country's Health Insurance Companies.

The largest companies of the Gral group are Gral Medical and Medical Center Gral.

(Photo source: Facebook/GRAL Medical)