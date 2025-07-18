Levantine BBQ Nights: A new culinary escape at OLEA every Thursday

News from Companies

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is delighted to introduce BBQ Nights at OLEA, a weekly culinary celebration that brings the soul of Levantine charcoal tradition to the heart of the city. Held every Thursday evening, the garden of OLEA is transformed into a vibrant, open-air grill terrace, where authentic Middle’teranean flavors meet refined hospitality under the summer sky.

A Flavorful Launch on the Terrace

The first edition, hosted on Thursday, July 10, set the tone for a flavorful summer ahead. As the grill fired up and the mezze bar filled with color and spice, guests eased into the evening with chilled beers and local wines and the inviting buzz of terrace conversations.

Taste seekers gathered to indulge in grill specialities crafted by Executive Chef Nicolae Lică and his talented culinary team. Signatures of the BBQ: live-carved beef short loin, shrimp, and slow-marinated pork and served alongside traditional dips, freshly baked pita, and vibrant salads.

The event captured the essence of OLEA: warm, welcoming, and rooted in bold, authentic flavor. The terrace buzzed with energy as the sun dipped behind the skyline—marking the beginning of a weekly ritual designed to delight the senses.

What to Expect This Summer

Following the success of its launch, OLEA BBQ Nights will continue every Thursday this summer, offering guests a fresh and evolving experience with each visit. Every week, the menu will feature signature grilled meats and seafood, complemented by seasonal side dishes, new mezze creations, and surprise chef specials.

From refreshing cocktails and carefully chosen wines to laid-back Middle’teranean rhythms setting the mood, each evening is more than just dinner—it’s a flavorful escape shaped by fire, spice, and atmosphere.

A Feast for the Senses

Guests can indulge in a generous spread of fire-kissed meats, seasonal salads, and OLEA favorites, all brought together in a setting that reflects the relaxed elegance of the Eastern Middle’teranean.

Whether you're planning a casual dinner, an intimate date night, or a social evening with friends, OLEA BBQ Nights offer the perfect escape from the city’s routine—all within the lush setting of JW Marriott’s signature terrace.

More to Come: Culinary Events & Guest Experiences

OLEA BBQ Nights are just the beginning of a summer filled with immersive culinary moments. Stay tuned for special wine dinners and other themed evenings that will continue to elevate the OLEA experience.

With its refined Levantine concept, lively atmosphere, and attention to detail, each Thursday promises something new—something memorable.

RESERVATIONS: +40 21 403 1919 | www.oleabucharest.com

*This is a Press release.