LEADERS Foundation offers free leadership courses for Bucharest and Iași youths

06 October 2022
LEADERS, a Bucharest-based leading leadership foundation in Romania, offers free courses for young people aged 19 to 27 in the capital city and Iași.

Anyone who currently enrolls or has already graduated from the Business, Tech, Agriculture, Medicine, and Pharmacy faculties between those ages is welcome to apply until October 12 for Iași and October 20 for Bucharest. 

"The LEADERS Explore Program for Students gives participants the chance to develop across a variety of fields, as well as to identify their strongest abilities and how they may apply them to their future jobs," says Beatrice Alexandrescu, the General Director of the Foundation.

Currently on its 12th edition, the LEADERS Explore Program for Students will take place between October and December this year, aiming to excel its students with practical workshops and hands-on community projects. 

Face-to-face workshops, from personal values, communication styles, teamwork, and personal branding, will prepare the selected candidates to excel, in addition to its state-of-the-art session of community projects of three weeks.

Throughout its existence in the past two decades, LEADERS Foundation has been dedicated in creating a transformed Romania through its leadership programs, amassing a number of over 36,000 young participants and over 171 partner companies. 

Full programs in Romanian language can be seen here

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LEADERS Foundation / Fundatia LEADERS)

