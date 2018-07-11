Romania’s former anticorruption chief returns to job at anti-organized crime office

Laura Codruta Kovesi, who earlier this week was revoked from the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) by presidential decree, will return to the Sibiu office of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Wednesday, July 11.

She left the job at DIICOT Sibiu in 2006 when she was appointed Prosecutor General of Romania, a position she held until 2012. She was then appointed chief prosecutor of DNA in 2013. She was revoked from this position on July 9 this year, following a request of justice minister Tudorel Toader.

An opposition MP said he invited Kovesi to join his party. However, Laura Codruta Kovesi said after the dismissal that she would remain prosecutor.

Irina Marica, [email protected]