Lagardère Travel Retail renews lease for Bucharest headquarters at Globalworth Campus

Lagardère Travel Retail has renewed its lease for the 2,300 sqm headquarters in Globalworth Campus, one of Bucharest’s major office developments. The transaction reflects continued demand for high-quality office space in the capital amid limited new supply, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which advised the tenant.

The company, a leader in Romania’s travel retail market, chose to maintain its headquarters in the Dimitrie Pompeiu office submarket, citing operational continuity and access to key transport links and business hubs.

Lagardère Travel Retail has been active in Romania for over 30 years and continues to expand its network and retail concepts, operating brands such as Inmedio, Relay, and Aelia across airports, railway stations, and business centers.

The headquarters is located within Globalworth Campus, part of the portfolio of Globalworth, the largest office space owner on the local market. The complex includes three buildings with a total leasable area of 90,500 sqm.

“We were among the first tenants to move to Globalworth Campus during the pandemic, and this long-term partnership has supported our development at key moments,” said Marius Văcălău, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail Romania.

The deal comes as Bucharest’s office market continues to shift toward lease renewals and high-performance buildings, with companies prioritizing efficiency, employee experience, and modern infrastructure.

Consultants noted that limited new supply in recent years has contributed to declining vacancy rates, while well-connected and sustainable office projects remain in high demand.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)