Banca Transilvania provides developer Globalworth with EUR 40 mln for Bucharest office building

Romania’s leading bank, Banca Transilvania, provided developer Globalworth with financing of almost EUR 40 million for the fourth office building within the Green Court complex in Bucharest.

Green Court is a premium office building complex that includes three completed buildings (A, B, and C), with a total area of over 54,300 sqm. The entire complex is financed by Banca Transilvania, with a total amount exceeding EUR 95 million.

The new building will integrate new technologies and advanced energy efficiency solutions.

The project, which began in the last quarter of 2025, will add 16,500 sqm of office space, distributed over three underground levels, a ground floor, and 11 upper floors, with completion estimated for 2027.

Globalworth is the leader of the office market in Romania and one of the largest office investors in Central and Eastern Europe. The company is active in Romania and Poland and focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of premium commercial assets, especially in the office building segment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BT press release)