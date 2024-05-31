Business

La Cocos is first local player among Romania’s ten largest retailers

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local retailer La Cocos, with its turnover leaping by 36.5% y/y to RON 974 million (nearly EUR 200 million), is the first Romanian player to make it to the top ten largest retail chains in the country, according to 2023 financial data collected and compiled by Economica.net

Carrefour taking over local operations of Cora – both top-ten players previously – helped La Cocos advance in the ranking of local retailers by turnover. 

There are five large players with a turnover in excess of RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) each, with German Lidl (RON 21.7 billion) and Kaufland (RON 18.3 billion) in the lead positions. The third-largest player is the Carrefour group (RON 14.7 billion, unconsolidated data), defined as comprising five entities, including Romania Hypermarche (Cora).

Eight of the top ten retailers increased their revenues at a pace superior to average inflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

La Cocos is first local player among Romania’s ten largest retailers

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local retailer La Cocos, with its turnover leaping by 36.5% y/y to RON 974 million (nearly EUR 200 million), is the first Romanian player to make it to the top ten largest retail chains in the country, according to 2023 financial data collected and compiled by Economica.net

Carrefour taking over local operations of Cora – both top-ten players previously – helped La Cocos advance in the ranking of local retailers by turnover. 

There are five large players with a turnover in excess of RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) each, with German Lidl (RON 21.7 billion) and Kaufland (RON 18.3 billion) in the lead positions. The third-largest player is the Carrefour group (RON 14.7 billion, unconsolidated data), defined as comprising five entities, including Romania Hypermarche (Cora).

Eight of the top ten retailers increased their revenues at a pace superior to average inflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced
31 May 2024
Healthcare
Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe
31 May 2024
Politics
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
31 May 2024
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners