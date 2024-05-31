La Cocos is first local player among Romania’s ten largest retailers

Local retailer La Cocos, with its turnover leaping by 36.5% y/y to RON 974 million (nearly EUR 200 million), is the first Romanian player to make it to the top ten largest retail chains in the country, according to 2023 financial data collected and compiled by Economica.net.

Carrefour taking over local operations of Cora – both top-ten players previously – helped La Cocos advance in the ranking of local retailers by turnover.

There are five large players with a turnover in excess of RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) each, with German Lidl (RON 21.7 billion) and Kaufland (RON 18.3 billion) in the lead positions. The third-largest player is the Carrefour group (RON 14.7 billion, unconsolidated data), defined as comprising five entities, including Romania Hypermarche (Cora).

Eight of the top ten retailers increased their revenues at a pace superior to average inflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)