Kormotech, one of the world's top 50 pet food manufacturers, invests EUR 60 mln in a second European plant

Kormotech Group of Companies , ranked among the world's top 50 pet food manufacturers, has begun constructing its second production facility in Kėdainiai, Lithuania. With a EUR 60 mln investment, the company is strengthening its position in European markets. This will allow for an increase in pet food exports to Romania, which already accounts for 20% of Kormotech's total exports.

The official groundbreaking ceremony in Kėdainiai included the placement of a symbolic time capsule containing a letter from Rostyslav Vovk, Chairman of the Board and Co-owner of Kormotech Group of Companies.

The company’s new project in Lithuania will be a 19,500-square-meter complex with production, storage, and administrative facilities. This expansion will triple the country’s wet food production capacity—from 22,000 to 60,000 tons per year. The first of four production lines is set to go live this year. Once the Kėdainiai facility is fully operational, it will account for 61% of Kormotech’s total wet food production.

“We have entered a crucial stage in our expansion across Europe and beyond,” said Rostyslav Vovk during the ceremony. Romania is a strategic market for the group of companies. In 2024, it supplied 5,500 tons of cat and dog food to the country, generating around €9.7 million in sales. The company aims to secure a market share exceeding 10% in Romania’s pet food industry.

Expanding production in Lithuania is a significant step toward achieving this goal. This expansion will boost exports and ensure Romanian partners receive a greater supply of wet food under the Optimeal, Club 4 Paws, and My Love brands. Kormotech’s products are already available in Romania’s top offline and online retail chains, including Kaufland, DCNeu Cash & Carry, Cityvet Pet & Farm, and Sezamo.

The strategic location of the Kėdainiai Free Economic Zone provides convenient access to both road and sea transport. "The demand for cat and dog food continues to grow, especially in Romania," says Yuriy Bykoriz, Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe at Kormotech Group of Companies. "With our new plant in Lithuania, we are well-positioned to meet this demand, ensuring even faster deliveries for Romanian distributors and retailers."

Kormotech Group of Companies is among the largest investors in Lithuania. “We had no doubts about continuing our expansion here,” says Rostyslav Vovk. “Favorable economic conditions, along with strong support from regional authorities and the Lithuanian government through Invest Lithuania, played a key role in our decision.”

“Kormotech’s expansion is excellent news not only for the company but also for the region and the entire country. I’m glad we can contribute to this success story,” says Lithuania’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Lukas Savickas.

Currently, Kormotech employs 175 people in Lithuania. With the completion of the new plant, the company plans to hire an additional 200 employees — primarily for production roles and also to strengthen its administrative team. This expansion will be a significant step toward Kormotech’s goal of becoming one of the top 30 pet food manufacturers worldwide and reaching EUR 500 mln in revenue by 2028.

About Kormotech

Kormotech is an international family-owned company with Ukrainian roots that has been producing high-quality pet food since 2003. The company manufactures products under the brands Optimeal, Delickcious, Club 4 Paws, Hav!, Miau!, and My Love. Kormotech operates production facilities in Ukraine and the EU, offering a portfolio of over 650 products.

As the market leader in Ukraine, Kormotech ranks among the top 50 global pet food manufacturers and is recognized as one of the top 20 fastest-growing pet food companies worldwide. The company's products are available in 44 countries under its own brands and through private label partnerships.

*This is a Press release.