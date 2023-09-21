M&A

Austria's Kontron takes over Romanian IT services and security provider

21 September 2023

Austrian group Kontron has acquired a piece of the former UTI holding, more specifically the company Altimate, which carries out projects such as modernising the parking from Henri Coanda Airport, traffic management systems in Craiova and Pitesti, or creating info traffic centres.

Currently, Altimate operates in Romania, being active in Poland and Bulgaria as well.

In 2022, the company's total revenues were approximately EUR 19.6 million, with a gross margin of over 50%. EBITDA was EUR 1.8 million. For the future, "Software as a Service" and "Mobility Infrastructure as a Service" projects are a major focus.

For Kontron, this acquisition is another step to expand its fast-growing, high-margin "Software + Solutions" business segment. It currently represents less than 20% of Kontron's revenue.

"Together with the recent acquisitions, the existing transport and susietec business will become the largest segment by 2025 and will have a revenue share of over 50% by 2027," according to the company's press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

1

