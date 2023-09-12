Rivaldo takes over 10% of Romanian football club Farul Constanta controlled by Hagi

The contract by which famous football player Rivaldo Vitor Borba Ferreira took over 10% of the shares of the Romanian club Farul Constanta, controlled by Gheorghe Hagi, was signed on Monday, September 11.

Aged 51, Rivaldo is the most important name in world football to join a team from Romania.

The world title won with Brazil in 2002, the world runner-up medal in 1998, the Ballon d'Or in 1999, when FIFA also named him the best footballer of the year, the Copa America with Brazil in 1999, the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003, the top scorer Champions League in 2000, are just some of the trophies he won.

"We achieved something fantastic last season by winning the championship, but to develop further, we need strong partners," Gheorghe Hagi stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Farul Constanta)