Business

Business as usual at KMG's Romanian refinery despite turmoil in Kazakhstan

12 January 2022
Petromidia refinery on the Black Sea coast, owned by the Kazakh state-owned KazMunayGas, has not been affected by the recent armed conflicts in Kazakhstan, despite the fact that a large part of the raw material comes from this country, KMG International stated, according to Economedia.ro. The supply of crude oil is on schedule.

The Group, which operates the Romanian refinery, is wholly owned by the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas Kazakhstan.

KMG did not comment on allegations made by the Kazakhstan Agency for the Protection of Competition concerning the setting of gas prices by KazMunayGas together with other producers, which would have led to rising prices and the outbreak of violent protests.

The Group claims that the operational processes of the Petromidia and Vega refineries were not disrupted, the stocks of raw materials destined for processing being sufficient. At the same time, the Group stated that the trading division has taken additional measures to ensure and secure the supply of raw materials and petroleum products.

"Absolutely all business activities, on each operational line, whether we are talking about the trading, refining and downstream division, operate at the normal parameters, provided in the previously approved business plans," the company reported.

