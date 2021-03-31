Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 09:07
Politics

Romanian president warns against political capitalization of the street protests

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, in a public statement on March 30, condemned in harsh terms the violent protests with xenophobic and extremist notes that took place in the previous night in several cities in the country, which he said were "intolerable and completely unacceptable."

He also warned against politicians attempting to derive dividends from the public frustration against restrictions.

"I strongly condemn any attempt to politically capture the protests and use them to spread hatred, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism. Politicians, regardless of the party they come from, have a huge responsibility in these difficult times for our country," president Iohannis said, according to G4media.ro.

On March 30, protests against the restrictions imposed by the authorities for curbing the effects of the pandemic continued for the second night in a row.

The Romanian Gendarmerie announced that it secured the order and safety of the participants in the protests that took place on Monday in 70 localities of the country. A number of 650 fines were issued to protesters and organizers, totaling over RON 400,000 (EUR 80,000), for several violations of the legislation in force.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 09:07
Politics

Romanian president warns against political capitalization of the street protests

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, in a public statement on March 30, condemned in harsh terms the violent protests with xenophobic and extremist notes that took place in the previous night in several cities in the country, which he said were "intolerable and completely unacceptable."

He also warned against politicians attempting to derive dividends from the public frustration against restrictions.

"I strongly condemn any attempt to politically capture the protests and use them to spread hatred, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism. Politicians, regardless of the party they come from, have a huge responsibility in these difficult times for our country," president Iohannis said, according to G4media.ro.

On March 30, protests against the restrictions imposed by the authorities for curbing the effects of the pandemic continued for the second night in a row.

The Romanian Gendarmerie announced that it secured the order and safety of the participants in the protests that took place on Monday in 70 localities of the country. A number of 650 fines were issued to protesters and organizers, totaling over RON 400,000 (EUR 80,000), for several violations of the legislation in force.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people