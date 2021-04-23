Romanian president cycles to work to promote Green Friday campaign

President Klaus Iohannis has decided to cycle to the Cotroceni Palace on Friday morning, April 23. He did this to promote the Green Friday campaign aimed at encouraging people to leave their cars at home for one day and go to work using non-polluting means such as bicycle, walking, or public transport.

“Today, I chose an eco-friendly and healthy means of transport - the bicycle. This way, I join the #GreenFriday campaign and encourage you all to give up your personal car when possible and use a bicycle, scooter, public transport, or just walk instead. These are small gestures with a major positive impact on our health and the planet,” Iohannis said.

The Environment Ministry launched the Green Friday campaign in March, and prime minister Florin Citu was among the first to join the movement and walk to work.

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)