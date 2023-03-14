European Individual Chess Championship: Ukrainian Kirill Shevchenko wins silver for Romania

Kirill Shevchenko, a chess grandmaster from Ukraine, finished the European Individual Chess Championship in Serbia in second place, winning the silver medal for Romania.

This was the first international competition where Shevchenko represented Romania after the transfer earlier this year.

“After thrilling 11 rounds at the EICC2023 in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia, three players tied for the top scoring 8.5 points each. Tiebreaks criteria determined Alexey Sarana as the winner of the event, GM Kirill Shevchenko (ROU, 2668) clinched silver, and GM Daniel Dardha (BEL, 2610) won the bronze medal,” the European Chess Union announced in a Facebook post.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Sports, Kirill Shevchenko was European champion with the Ukrainian team in 2021 and is one of the most valuable young players in the world.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Sah; credit: European Chess Union)