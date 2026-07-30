Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC brand in Romania, opened the chain's first Drive Thru restaurant in the Bran area following an investment of approximately EUR 1 million. Located in Bran Plaza in Tohanu Nou, Brașov County, the new outlet is Sphera's sixth KFC opening this year.

The restaurant covers around 350 square metres and offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as Drive Thru, takeaway, Click & Collect and dine-in services. It is equipped with self-order kiosks and digital menu boards.

With the new opening, KFC now operates four restaurants in Brașov County and 113 permanent locations in Romania.

The new restaurant has created 30 jobs, ranging from kitchen and cashier positions to restaurant management roles.

Sphera Franchise Group is Romania's largest food service group, operating the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania, as well as KFC in Moldova and parts of Italy. The Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed company operates more than 180 restaurants across Romania, Moldova, and Italy and employs around 5,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)