Business

KFC opens Drive Thru restaurant near Romania’s Bran after EUR 1 mln investment

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC brand in Romania, opened the chain's first Drive Thru restaurant in the Bran area following an investment of approximately EUR 1 million. Located in Bran Plaza in Tohanu Nou, Brașov County, the new outlet is Sphera's sixth KFC opening this year. 

The restaurant covers around 350 square metres and offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as Drive Thru, takeaway, Click & Collect and dine-in services. It is equipped with self-order kiosks and digital menu boards.

With the new opening, KFC now operates four restaurants in Brașov County and 113 permanent locations in Romania.

The new restaurant has created 30 jobs, ranging from kitchen and cashier positions to restaurant management roles.

Sphera Franchise Group is Romania's largest food service group, operating the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania, as well as KFC in Moldova and parts of Italy. The Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed company operates more than 180 restaurants across Romania, Moldova, and Italy and employs around 5,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

KFC opens Drive Thru restaurant near Romania’s Bran after EUR 1 mln investment

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC brand in Romania, opened the chain's first Drive Thru restaurant in the Bran area following an investment of approximately EUR 1 million. Located in Bran Plaza in Tohanu Nou, Brașov County, the new outlet is Sphera's sixth KFC opening this year. 

The restaurant covers around 350 square metres and offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as Drive Thru, takeaway, Click & Collect and dine-in services. It is equipped with self-order kiosks and digital menu boards.

With the new opening, KFC now operates four restaurants in Brașov County and 113 permanent locations in Romania.

The new restaurant has created 30 jobs, ranging from kitchen and cashier positions to restaurant management roles.

Sphera Franchise Group is Romania's largest food service group, operating the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania, as well as KFC in Moldova and parts of Italy. The Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed company operates more than 180 restaurants across Romania, Moldova, and Italy and employs around 5,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2026
Healthcare
Romanian healthcare sector strike enters third day, PM condemns “disinformation”
30 July 2026
Transport
Cluj airport to introduce Fast Track boarding system
30 July 2026
Transport
Second auction for bankrupt Romanian shipyard Mangalia fails
30 July 2026
Energy
Update: Romania shuts down both nuclear power reactors as Danube levels plunge, PM urges energy savings
29 July 2026
Politics
Romanian Parliament passes SAFE, PNRR-related bills during extraordinary session
29 July 2026
Defense
Update: Bomb alert at Romania’s Black Sea Port of Constanța amid heightened security concerns
29 July 2026
Events
Music, film, local cuisine: Transylvanian Highlands host more than 20 events this August
29 July 2026
Justice
Romanian air traffic operator ROMATSA gets January 2027 hearing in Pfizer revenue freeze case