Kaufland Romania announces a new support measure and will create 300 jobs for Ukrainian refugees in 2022 (press release)

Kaufland Romania announces a new support measure for refugees. After a series of initiatives aimed at providing immediate help through cash, food, or essential goods donations and through collaborations with NGOs carrying out humanitarian activities, the company introduces a new way of support. In 2022, Kaufland Romania will create over 300 jobs for Ukrainian refugees who want to stay in Romania on the medium or long term.

This initiative comes in response to the unstable situation in the region, considering the growing number of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. By creating new jobs, Kaufland aims to support their integration into the labor market. The 300 jobs for refugees will come in addition to the 1,000 new jobs already planned for 2022 in the context of Kaufland's expansion plans at national level.

The retailer thus continues the series of measures in support of Ukrainian refugees. Since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis, the company has been actively involved by supporting various social initiatives conducted at the border checkpoints and in refugee centers, including the collection of food and toiletries organized with the National Network of Food Banks in over 50 Kaufland stores, an option which will soon become available in all Kaufland stores in Romania. The company also provides hot meals for refugees, financing the daily preparation of 1,200 servings of hot food in addition to the 1,000 servings usually prepared at the Social Canteen in Bucharest every day of the week.

In turn, Kaufland employees have hosted refugee families, donated food, and other non-perishable products. To encourage team involvement, every volunteering activity is rewarded by the company with a day off.

Kaufland is one of the largest employers in Romania, with over 15,000 employees in its 151 stores, 2 logistics platforms and at the Bucharest headquarters. Recently certified by the Top Employers Institute in the Netherlands as a Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year, the retailer annually renews its commitment to pursue performance and ensure benefits that reward employees for their involvement and effort.

All those interested in a job can call 021 9132 or apply for a job at cariere.kaufland.ro.

Kaufland is one of the largest retail companies in Europe with 1,350 stores in 8 countries, 139,000 employees and a network of over 151 stores in Romania. In 2021, Kaufland Romania received for the fourth time the Best Buy Award certification for the best value for money store chain on the local market. Kaufland also holds the Customers’ Friend Certification for the best customer service company, awarded by the ICERTIAS International Institute following a market analysis. Our goal is to use the most innovative technologies in the retail field by promoting sustainability and local products, so that customers enjoy fresh products at the best value for money. For more information, please visit www.kaufland.ro.

