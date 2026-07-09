Kärcher to open global service centre in Romania

German cleaning equipment manufacturer Kärcher Group will open a Global Business Service Centre in Timișoara in August, expanding its operations in Romania and creating 80 jobs in the first phase of the project.

The new entity will support the company’s global operations and will be part of Kärcher’s international network of service centres, which currently includes locations in India, Germany and Mexico.

"We did a comprehensive analysis and chose to expand again in Romania. We opted for Timișoara because there were several businesses here with the same profile. Some of them gave up operations, and we decided to take them over. We will also take over the employees; we have already opened the recruitment process," Hartmut Jenner, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kärcher Group, told Ziarul Financiar.

Jenner said the company wanted to establish a service centre in Central and Eastern Europe as part of its "follow the sun" approach, allowing operations to cover different time zones.

Kärcher has invested EUR 115 million in Romania in a production platform comprising three factories in Argeș county. The first plant was opened in 2016 following a EUR 20 million investment, while the second production unit became operational in October 2021 and the third in 2025.

The company entered the Romanian market more than 15 years ago by establishing a local subsidiary and initially working with partner manufacturers, including Electroargeș.

In 2015, Kärcher began investing in its own production facilities in Romania. According to Ziarul Financiar, the company has since ended its production partnership with Electroargeș and now operates through its own manufacturing units.

iulian@romania-insider.com