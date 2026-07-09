Business

German fashion retailer Zalando to open multifunctional centre in Romania

09 July 2026

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German online fashion retailer Zalando will open a multifunctional service centre in Bucharest by the end of 2026, establishing its first local office in Romania after serving the market remotely since its entry in 2022.

The new hub will support several business functions, including information technology, human resources, and finance, as part of the company's strategy to optimise its operational footprint and support future growth, company representatives told Ziarul Financiar.

"Zalando is constantly optimising its operational footprint to support long-term business development and scaling. In line with these strategic objectives, the company will open a new hub in Bucharest, scheduled to become operational at the end of 2026. This strategic step aims to support the company's growth, support its long-term objectives, and provide access to a wider pool of highly qualified talent," Zalando officials said.

The company entered the Romanian market in 2022, joining an increasingly competitive fashion retail sector that includes both online-only platforms and traditional retailers with omnichannel operations.

Romania's fashion market is estimated at around EUR 6 billion annually, making it one of the largest and most competitive consumer segments in the country. The Bucharest service centre will support Zalando's international operations rather than serve the Romanian market solely.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FelixGeringswald/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

German fashion retailer Zalando to open multifunctional centre in Romania

09 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German online fashion retailer Zalando will open a multifunctional service centre in Bucharest by the end of 2026, establishing its first local office in Romania after serving the market remotely since its entry in 2022.

The new hub will support several business functions, including information technology, human resources, and finance, as part of the company's strategy to optimise its operational footprint and support future growth, company representatives told Ziarul Financiar.

"Zalando is constantly optimising its operational footprint to support long-term business development and scaling. In line with these strategic objectives, the company will open a new hub in Bucharest, scheduled to become operational at the end of 2026. This strategic step aims to support the company's growth, support its long-term objectives, and provide access to a wider pool of highly qualified talent," Zalando officials said.

The company entered the Romanian market in 2022, joining an increasingly competitive fashion retail sector that includes both online-only platforms and traditional retailers with omnichannel operations.

Romania's fashion market is estimated at around EUR 6 billion annually, making it one of the largest and most competitive consumer segments in the country. The Bucharest service centre will support Zalando's international operations rather than serve the Romanian market solely.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FelixGeringswald/Dreamstime.com)

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