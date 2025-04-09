Serbia’s coffee chain Kafeterija to enter Romania with EU-backed expansion funding

Kafeterija, a leading specialty coffee shop chain from Serbia, is set to enter the Romanian market as part of a regional expansion strategy financed by BlackPeak Capital, a Bulgarian investment fund supported by the European Union, Startupcafe.ro reported. The announcement was made last week, with the company outlining its intention to launch operations in Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

Founded in 2014 by Serbian entrepreneurs Zoran Stanojević and Marko Vukomanović, Kafeterija currently operates 53 locations across Serbia and Montenegro.

With the support of growth capital from BlackPeak Capital, the company plans to open 97 additional cafés, aiming for a total of 150 outlets across Southeastern Europe. The expansion will focus on flagship locations in high-traffic urban centers to maximize visibility and customer access.

The investment is intended to fuel both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. BlackPeak Capital stated that the funding will help Kafeterija consolidate its position as a regional leader in the specialty coffee segment.

“We are committed to expanding the unique coffee culture within Kafeterija while maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and innovation,” said Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Zoran Stanojević.

Kafeterija’s entry into Romania will position it alongside established players such as 5 to go, Ted’s Coffee, Ganesha, Meron, and international brands like Starbucks. The company targets EUR 70 million in annual turnover by appealing to a growing consumer base seeking premium coffee experiences.

The upcoming expansion underscores a broader trend of regional food and beverage brands scaling across borders, supported by EU-backed financing initiatives aimed at bolstering economic integration and enterprise growth in Southeastern Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Franz1212/Dreamstime.com)