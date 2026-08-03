JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel Celebrates Dual International Nominations at the World Travel Awards and World MICE Awards 2026

News from Companies

Excellence is never the result of a single moment. It is built through thousands of thoughtful gestures, genuine connections, and an unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences, day after day.

This year, that commitment has been recognized on the international stage, as JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been nominated for some of the hospitality industry's most prestigious distinctions at the World Travel Awards 2026 and the World MICE Awards 2026.



The hotel has been nominated in the following categories:

Romania's Leading Hotel 2026 – World Travel Awards

– World Travel Awards Romania's Leading Business Hotel 2026 – World Travel Awards

– World Travel Awards Romania's Best MICE Hotel 2026 – World MICE Awards

These nominations reflect far more than exceptional facilities or premium amenities. They celebrate the dedication of a team whose passion, attention to detail, and genuine care transform every guest stay, business trip, meeting, conference, wedding, and celebration into a memorable experience.



For more than a quarter of a century, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has welcomed travelers from around the world, becoming a landmark destination for luxury hospitality in Romania. Business travelers benefit from sophisticated accommodation, seamless service, and one of the country's most comprehensive event infrastructures, featuring 12 fully renovated meeting venues, flexible event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and a dedicated team of event specialists who guide every project from concept to flawless execution. Equally, leisure guests discover a refined urban retreat where exceptional dining, wellness experiences, and intuitive hospitality create meaningful moments throughout every stay.

"These nominations belong to every associate who brings our vision of hospitality to life each day. Whether welcoming a guest at reception, preparing an unforgettable dining experience, coordinating a major international conference, or ensuring every detail behind the scenes is perfect, our team shares the same commitment to excellence. We are deeply grateful to our guests and partners for the trust they place in us, and we are honored that our journey continues to be recognized on the global stage." said Ioan Mătieș, General Manager of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

The World Travel Awards and World MICE Awards are among the hospitality industry's most prestigious international accolades, celebrating excellence across the global travel, tourism, and meetings sectors. Being nominated in multiple categories is a testament to JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel's enduring commitment to exceptional service, meaningful guest experiences, and world-class hospitality, further reinforcing its position as one of Romania's leading destinations for both leisure and business travel.



While these nominations celebrate the hotel's achievements, they also reflect something far greater: the trust placed in JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel by every guest, client, and partner who has chosen it as the setting for memorable stays, landmark events, important business meetings, and life's most meaningful celebrations.

Vote for JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2026

Categories: Romania's Leading Hotel 2026, Romania's Leading Business Hotel 2026

Voting closes: 28 August 2026

Vote here: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

Vote for JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel at the World MICE Awards 2026

Category: Romania's Best MICE Hotel 2026

Voting closes: 14 August 2026

Vote here: https://worldmiceawards.com/award/romania-best-mice-hotel/2026

If the hotel has had the privilege of being part of your story, your support would mean the world to the entire team. Every vote is a recognition of the passion, dedication, and genuine care that our associates bring to every interaction, inspiring us to continue creating experiences that leave a lasting impression.

*This is a press release.