Barcelona’s Filmoteca de Catalunya to host retrospective on Romanian director Radu Jude

The Filmoteca de Catalunya, in Barcelona, will host between June 3 and July 12 a retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude.

The program will cover 33 screenings, bringing together key works, from short films and documentaries to award-winning feature films presented at major international festivals, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) said.

The public in Barcelona will have the opportunity to meet the director during several events held as part of the opening program of the retrospective.

On June 3, he will attend the opening of the retrospective, followed by a program of short films and a Q&A session.

On June 4, he will deliver a masterclass at the Filmoteca de Catalunya, followed by a screening of Kontinental ’25.

On June 5, he will attend the discussion following the screening of Dracula.

The retrospective program includes titles such as The Happiest Girl in the World, Aferim!, Scarred Hearts, I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, Uppercase Print, Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Sleep #2, The Exit of the Trains, Eight Postcards from Utopia, as well as several programs dedicated to the director’s short films.

Radu Jude has received numerous awards on the international festival circuit, including the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021), the Silver Bear for Best Director for Aferim! (2015), and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for Kontinental ’25 (2025). His films explore themes such as historical memory, ideology, social inequalities, and the mechanisms of representation, “proposing an innovative cinematic language at the intersection of fiction, documentary, and visual essay.”

The program is available here.

(Photo: still from Dracula)

simona@romania-insider.com