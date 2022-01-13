Radu Jude's Golden Bear-winning film on BAFTA foreign language film longlist

Radu Jude's 2021 film Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at last year's Berlin International Film Festival – Berlinale, is on the British Academy Film Awards BAFTA longlist of foreign language films (Film Not in English Language category).

Fifty films were submitted for consideration in this category, and five will be nominated. The nominations will be announced on Thursday 3 February 2022. The winners will be announced on Sunday 13 March.

Jude's film is on the longlist alongside Asghar Farhadi's A Hero, Juho Kuosmanen's Compartment No. 6, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, Jonas Poher Rasmussen's Flee, The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, I'm Your Man by Maria Schrader, Lamb - directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World by Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström, Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers, Jacques Audiard's Paris, 13th District, Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, Anders Thomas Jensen's Riders of Justice, Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or-winning Titane, and Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World.

In 2021, Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was nominated in the Documentary category of the BAFTA awards. James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich's My Octopus Teacher took home the prize.

