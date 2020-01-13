JTI names new GM in Romania

Japan Tobacco International (JTI), one of the biggest tobacco producers in the world, has appointed Evgeny Nikolsky as the new General Manager of its local subsidiary - JTI Romania.

Nikolsky, who comes from Kazakhstan, replaces Mark Rock, who was sent to manage the group's business in Germany.

Evgeny Nikolsky joined the JTI group in 2001 and, in 2009, he became sales manager in Kazakhstan. In 2014, he moved to Russia as sales manager of the JTI subsidiary there. In 2016, he was appointed GM of JTI Kazakhstan and, in 2018, he started coordinating JTI's operations in Central Asia and Mongolia.

JTI started operating in Romania in 1993. JTI Romania currently has 1,200 employees at the head office, factory, and regional sales offices.

The management of JTI Romania also coordinates the group's business in Bulgaria and Moldova.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)