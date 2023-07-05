JazzUP Nobile Festival to take place in cultural destinations in southern Romania

The first edition of the JazzUP Nobile Festival will take place in select destinations around southern Romania, aiming to offer an unparalleled opportunity for jazz enthusiasts and all those passionate about high-quality cultural experiences.

The organizer of the festival, the CultArt Association, said that it carefully selected well-known areas known as cultural destinations, adding a touch of mystery and refinement to the performances – Bucharest (July 7-9), Constanta (July 28-30), and Valea Prahovei (4-6).

The concerts will take place in the splendor of Cantacuzino Castle, Peleș Palace, Iulia Hasdeu Castle, Genoese Lighthouse, Lion House in Constanta, Residența 9, Mogoșoaia Palace, and Manuc's Inn, offering an unforgettable musical experience.

"We are proud to bring jazz to such valuable places from a historical point of view. The JazzUP Nobile Festival is a unique opportunity to experience jazz music in an original and culturally significant setting," said Valentin Ștefăniță, the founder and president of CultArt Association, the owner of the JazzUp brand and its associated festivals.

JazzUP Nobile aims to be an open invitation to all jazz enthusiasts, promising a captivating musical journey that brings together renowned artists in passionate and creative live concerts. The lineup includes TajNic Trio, Sabin Laviniu Penea, Eliza Gabriela Puchianu, Stanca Maria Manoleanu, Catalin Raducanu, Eduard Zecheru, Calin Grigoriu, Cristian Horia.

Further details about the event can be found at Nobile.jazzup.ro or the JazzUp app.

The CultArt Association and the JazzUP project were created in 2018, based on over 15 years of experience in organizing classical music festivals and concerts. JazzUP brings together the projects JazzUP Sea, JazzUP Peak, JazzUP Casino, JazzUP Party, JazzUP Session, JazzUP Young, JazzUP Hope, and JazzUP Castel.

(Photo source: the organizers)