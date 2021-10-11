Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Sports

Romanian who won Ultra Bolivia Race plans to join non-stop foot race in Norway next year

11 October 2021
Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu, who recently won the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021, plans to also participate in the Ultra Norway Race next year, according to local Agerpres.

Ultra Norway Race is a non-stop foot race scheduled to take place next summer.

"I would like 2022 to start with more surprises and other races. For now, we are trying to make plans and see what we can afford. […] The race in Norway means 180 kilometres non-stop, in the Lyngen Alps, 300 kilometres from the Arctic Circle,” Rotariu said.

Iulian Rotariu is not a performance athlete and participates in such events for a good cause, aiming to support the cause of children with autism. He won the 2021 edition of the Ultra Bolivia Race in September. Moreover, in 2020 he won the Ultra Asia Race in Vietnam, while the year before, he finished first the Ultra Africa Race in Southern Mozambique.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Botosani)

