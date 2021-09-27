Romanian firefighter wins the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021

Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu won the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021, a 220-km foot race organized by Canal Aventure between September 20 and September 26. According to the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Botosani), he also set a new record for this race, as he finished it with a total time of 23 hours, 32 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Ultra Bolivia Race took place over seven stages across the Bolivian Altiplano in South America. Participants had to carry backpacks containing the compulsory equipment, food and personal equipment.

The Romanian firefighter was quoted by ISU Botosani saying: "Every prayer was heard! Every hug reached me! It was the toughest competition. Without air, it's very hard. Plus, there was the day-night temperature difference of over 30 degrees, the entire effort made. All at over 4000 m altitude. Please remember: it was not Iulian Rotariu who won the Ultra Bolivia Race, but the children with autism from Botosani! Thank you very much!"

Iulian Rotariu is not a performance athlete and participates in such events for a good cause, aiming to support the cause of children with autism. In 2020, he won the Ultra Asia Race in Vietnam, while the year before, he finished first the Ultra Africa Race in Southern Mozambique.

According to ISU Botosani, the Ultra Bolivia Race was Iulian Rotariu's hardest endurance race so far.

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Botosani)