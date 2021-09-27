Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 11:56
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian firefighter wins the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu won the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021, a 220-km foot race organized by Canal Aventure between September 20 and September 26. According to the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Botosani), he also set a new record for this race, as he finished it with a total time of 23 hours, 32 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Ultra Bolivia Race took place over seven stages across the Bolivian Altiplano in South America. Participants had to carry backpacks containing the compulsory equipment, food and personal equipment. 

The Romanian firefighter was quoted by ISU Botosani saying: "Every prayer was heard! Every hug reached me! It was the toughest competition. Without air, it's very hard. Plus, there was the day-night temperature difference of over 30 degrees, the entire effort made. All at over 4000 m altitude. Please remember: it was not Iulian Rotariu who won the Ultra Bolivia Race, but the children with autism from Botosani! Thank you very much!"

Iulian Rotariu is not a performance athlete and participates in such events for a good cause, aiming to support the cause of children with autism. In 2020, he won the Ultra Asia Race in Vietnam, while the year before, he finished first the Ultra Africa Race in Southern Mozambique.

According to ISU Botosani, the Ultra Bolivia Race was Iulian Rotariu's hardest endurance race so far.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Botosani)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 11:56
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian firefighter wins the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu won the Ultra Bolivia Race 2021, a 220-km foot race organized by Canal Aventure between September 20 and September 26. According to the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Botosani), he also set a new record for this race, as he finished it with a total time of 23 hours, 32 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Ultra Bolivia Race took place over seven stages across the Bolivian Altiplano in South America. Participants had to carry backpacks containing the compulsory equipment, food and personal equipment. 

The Romanian firefighter was quoted by ISU Botosani saying: "Every prayer was heard! Every hug reached me! It was the toughest competition. Without air, it's very hard. Plus, there was the day-night temperature difference of over 30 degrees, the entire effort made. All at over 4000 m altitude. Please remember: it was not Iulian Rotariu who won the Ultra Bolivia Race, but the children with autism from Botosani! Thank you very much!"

Iulian Rotariu is not a performance athlete and participates in such events for a good cause, aiming to support the cause of children with autism. In 2020, he won the Ultra Asia Race in Vietnam, while the year before, he finished first the Ultra Africa Race in Southern Mozambique.

According to ISU Botosani, the Ultra Bolivia Race was Iulian Rotariu's hardest endurance race so far.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Botosani)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks