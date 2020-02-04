Ro Insider
IT companies in Romania offer free access to solutions, platforms amid the Covid-19 crisis
02 April 2020
Several IT companies active in Romania have announced they were making their solutions and platforms available for free in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UiPath, the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, said it would provide hospitals with free licenses and end-to-end technical support in order to use the UiPath RPA platform in their day-to-day activities. The offer is also extended to those institutions and organizations in the public sector that manage the effects of the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bunnyshell, a second-generation cloud infrastructure company, has launched the campaign “We move Romania Online!,” aimed at supporting the speed up of the digitalization of local businesses. The Bunnyshell platform is offered for free, for six months, to companies active in the medical, research, and education area, and NGOs looking for solutions to the Covid-19 crisis. At the same time, SMEs receive the could-migration service for free and a 50% discount for a year to all the Bunnyshell packages. 

It its turn, Zitec is offering free access for three months to the performance management software Mirro, which focuses on individual and team performance, the efficiency of collaboration, and covers the day-to-day aspects of the relationship between the team members and the organization as friendly as possible.

Elysian Software is offering entrepreneurs free access to the PontajOK application, a working time monitoring application. With the app, users can easily sync even if they are not physically together, can quickly generate activity reports and “see exactly who, where and what works.”

