IT is the best-earning field in Romania, eJobs salary index shows

According to recruitment platform eJobs, IT has been the most competitive salary field in Romania for several years now, with a national average of RON 6,000 per month, up 10% since the beginning of this year.

The high salary thresholds, even for beginners, have made IT the first choice for retraining for those who want a career change.

"IT candidates are known as the privileged ones of the recruitment market - they find jobs very easily, they are well paid, and rapid technological advancement allows them to have continuous opportunities for growth. This technological advancement, as well as the insufficient number of IT specialists, creates the context for them to be highly selective when it comes to choosing a company to work for," says Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs Romania.

She explains that due to a shortage of approximately 25,000 IT specialists, companies are not only generous in the financial offers they make but also very open to receiving candidates who have undergone retraining in the field.

"Although these people start at a junior level, employers are willing to invest further in their specialization at work," she says.

According to Salario data, the eJobs salary comparator, the distribution of salary segments shows a small segment of monthly salaries are below RON 2,000 (4%) or even between RON 2,000 and 3,000 (12%), or between RON 3,000 and 4,000 (14.2%). Most IT employees, 32.6%, earn between RON 4,000 and 7,000 per month, and 21% earn between RON 7,000 and 10,000.

Salaries above RON 10,000 are earned by 16.2% of those who entered their salary data on the platform.

"In many ways, IT is an atypical field," explains Roxana Drăghici. "For example, we see highly sought-after specialists who end up in key positions in the company and earn salaries comparable to or even higher than a CEO. IT architects, for example, can earn as much as RON 40,000 a month."

At the moment, IT is the seventh largest employer in the market, with over 4,000 jobs advertised in the last month alone. It's also the area where employers are showing the most flexibility in remote working.

"It's a kind of flexibility we see not only in Romania but also abroad. In fact, more and more Romanian IT specialists are working for employers abroad, while living here, just as Romanian companies are importing specialists from other countries without making their employment conditional on their physical presence in the office," she adds.

Over the last month, 121,000 applications for IT jobs were registered on eJobs.ro, with the most active candidates being those aged between 25 and 35, followed by those between 36 and 45 and those over 45.

Even though the most active candidates in this category were those aged between 25 and 35, IT is the field that generally attracts the most applications from senior candidates.

The cities with the highest average net salaries in IT are Bucharest – RON 6,500, Timișoara – RON 6,000, Cluj-Napoca – RON 5,800, Brasov – RON 5,500, and Sibiu – RON 5,500. Meanwhile, the cities with the lowest average net salaries in IT are Braila - RON 2,700, Râmnicu Vâlcea - RON 2,800, Alba Iulia - RON 3,000, Targoviste - RON 3,000, and Botoșani - RON 3,000.

The positions with the highest salaries in the field are: IT Architect (national average net salary – RON 11,115; maximum salary – RON 40,000), CTO (national average net salary – RON 14,000, maximum salary – RON 36,000), Product Manager (national average net salary – RON 9,000, maximum salary – RON 25,000), Senior Project Manager (average net salary – RON 11,700, maximum salary – RON 25,000), and Developer (average net salary – RON 6,000, maximum – RON 22,000)

The lowest average net salaries entered on the platform by IT employees are for the positions of Junior Graphic Designer – RON 3,000, PC Technician – RON 3,500, IT Helpdesk – RON 4,000, QA Analyst – RON 4,000, and Customer Service Analyst – RON 4,000.

More than 460 000 professionals have entered their earnings in Salario, the eJobs salary comparison tool, so far.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)