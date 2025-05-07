ISW: George Simion’s victory in Romania “could advance Kremlin objectives”

The US-based Institute for the Study of War argued in a recent analysis that a victory for the far-right presidential candidate in Romania, George Simion, would advance policies that would support the Kremlin's objectives in Ukraine, along with its narratives about Ukraine and Moldova.

The ISW is a non-partisan, non-profit, public policy research organization that has been a solid source of military analysis since the start of the Ukraine war.

“Simion has called for the cessation of Romanian aid to Ukraine and Romanian territorial expansion — policies that would support the Kremlin's objectives in Ukraine and Kremlin narratives about Ukraine and Moldova,” ISW noted.

“Unlike Georgescu, he has expressed support for Romania's continued participation in a US-led NATO as a means of deterrence against possible future Russian aggression, however. Simion nevertheless continues to support Georgescu, stating that he would consider Georgescu for the prime minister position,” the institute continued.

George Simion, the head of the ultranationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians political party, won the first round of the Romanian presidential election on May 4 with 41% of the vote. Simion will face Nicusor Dan, who secured 21% percent of the vote, in the second round on May 18. Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, founded the reformist Save Romania Union, and supports increased Romanian defense spending and continued support for Ukraine.

ISW's analysis was quickly confirmed as Russian political philosopher close to the Russian presidency, Aleksandr Dugin, issued several messages in support of George Simion, who repeatedly opposed supporting Ukraine.

Simion is banned from entering Ukraine, due to his "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities that are contrary to the national interests of Ukraine and encroach on its state sovereignty and territorial integrity." Moldova has also banned Simion from entering the county, as Simion has previously labeled Moldova an "artificial state" and called for Moldovan–Romanian unification.

“Simion's statements about Ukraine's and Moldova's territorial integrity mirror Kremlin claims that parts of Ukraine belong to other neighboring states and that former territories of the Russian Empire and Soviet Union are rightfully part of modern-day Russia,” ISW concludes.

At the same time, the institute highlighted that that pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 conducted DDoS attacks against several websites on election day, including the official website of the Romanian Government, Constitutional Court, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Senate as well as the campaign websites of presidential candidates Crin Antonescu, Nicusor Dan, John Ion Banu-Muscel, and Silviu Predoiu. NoName057 claimed responsibility for the attacks on their Telegram channel, stating that "Simion, who positions himself as an ally of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, is considered the favorite" and that the group is "not standing aside."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)