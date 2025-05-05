Far-right candidate George Simion dominates diaspora, national vote in Romanian presidential elections

George Simion, leader of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians, easily dominated the first round of the presidential elections, both in the diaspora and nationally.

Around 53% of the nearly 18 million voters in Romania cast a vote on Sunday, May 4. Simion, who allied himself with former pro-Russian, nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu, received twice as many votes as Nicușor Dan in the diaspora, according to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority. Many in the diaspora voted for Georgescu in the cancelled 2024 presidential elections, and backed Simion on May 4.

Internally, George Simion carried 36 counties, while Nicusor Dan won in Cluj county and in five of Bucharest's six districts. Crin Antonescu won in five counties, where Hungarian voters turned out to support the governing coalition. He admitted defeat without endorsing any candidate.

Overall in the diaspora, George Simion received 586,540 votes (60.99%), over 340,000 more than second-placed Nicușor Dan. The Bucharest general mayor was chosen by 244,756 Romanians (25.45%) living abroad.

The AUR leader was voted for by Romanian citizens in Western Europe, Russia, as well as in Ukraine. The largest Romanian communities, located in Spain and Italy, backed Simion with around 73% of the votes cast.

In contrast, Nicușor Dan received the most votes in the United States, Canada, and most of Asia. The moderate, pro-European candidate also came in second in Spain and Italy, although the difference between the share of votes relative to Simion's is massive (127,500 for Simion to Nicusor’s 25,800).

In France and the United Kingdom, Simion received over 60% of the votes, followed by Nicusor Dan.

In Ukraine, the far-right candidate won by a margin of one vote over Nicușor Dan.

In the US, Nicușor Dan received 48.86% of the votes, or 6,341. George Simion came second with 4,269 votes, and third was Crin Antonescu with 1,400.

In Canada, Nicușor Dan was chosen by 45% of voters, receiving 3,700 votes. He was followed by Simion with 37% of the votes, namely 3,100. Crin Antonescu received 10%, namely 873.

The candidate of the governing coalition was in first place in Brazil, where he received 45.53% of the votes, namely 56. He was followed by Nicușor Dan with 48 votes (39.02%) and George Simion with 9 votes (7.32%). Crin Antonescu also ranked first in Syria, Ethiopia, and Mozambique, although there were few votes in these countries.

The majority of Romanians in Asia voted with Nicusor Dan. In China, 65.38% of Romanians voted for Nicușor Dan (289 votes), and 15% for Antonescu (67 votes). George Simion received less than 8% of the votes (35 votes). In India, almost 60% voted for Nicușor Dan, and almost 25% for Crin Antonescu. In last place was George Simion, with 2%, behind John Ion Banu Muscel. Nicușor Dan also won in Thailand and the Philippines, where he received 68% and 65% of the votes, respectively.

