RO president promulgates law providing milder penalties for small tax evasion

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that will allow those responsible for tax evasion of up to EUR 100,000 to avoid jail and get away with a fine if they repay in full the damage before the court decides the sentence, Hotnews.ro reported.

The draft law was referred to the Constitutional Court, which cleared it.

According to the law, tax evasion is a crime punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 10 years and the prohibition of certain rights or, alternatively, a fine. Deeds carried by organized groups lead to jail terms between 5 and 15 years.

According to an article in the draft law, if the defendant covers the damage (that must be lower than EUR 100,000) plus 20%, plus related interest and penalties, during the criminal investigation or trial, before a final sentence, the deed is no longer criminally punished.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

