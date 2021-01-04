Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

RO president promulgates law providing milder penalties for small tax evasion

01 April 2021
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that will allow those responsible for tax evasion of up to EUR 100,000 to avoid jail and get away with a fine if they repay in full the damage before the court decides the sentence, Hotnews.ro reported.

The draft law was referred to the Constitutional Court, which cleared it.

According to the law, tax evasion is a crime punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 10 years and the prohibition of certain rights or, alternatively, a fine. Deeds carried by organized groups lead to jail terms between 5 and 15 years.

According to an article in the draft law, if the defendant covers the damage (that must be lower than EUR 100,000) plus 20%, plus related interest and penalties, during the criminal investigation or trial, before a final sentence, the deed is no longer criminally punished.

